Pustaka Sarawak to re-open from Dec 1

KUCHING: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak and the State Record Depository here will re-open to the public from Dec 1.

In its statement yesterday, it advised members of the public to register with WeCare, CovidTrace and MySejahtera apps during each visit.

Its newspaper room, special collections room and all discussion rooms are still closed until further notice.

“We are limiting the number of people in each room with one metre physical distancing besides taking body temperature and cleaning facilities regularly.

“Users are encouraged to use Pustaka’s free online services such as Pustaka Sarawak Channel and Bookbear Service for reading materials,” said the statement, adding that those who are unwell are advised not to visit its premises.

The library was closed since Oct 29 when Kuching slipped into Covid-19 red zone for the health and safety of staff and visitors.

For more information, contact Communication Unit officer Nur Ashikin Ahmad at 0111-0870191 or send email to [email protected]