State Library to hold ‘Squatters in Sibu’ painting exhibition

SIBU: The State Library here will hold a watercolour painting exhibition ‘Squatters in Sibu’ from Nov 30 until Dec 30.

The exhibition, to be held on the library’s first floor, is organised in collaboration with a Sibu-born painter Johnny Tang.

Tang has held his painting exhibitions in Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea) in 2017 and Manchester (UK) in 2018. He is also author of a book ‘Impression Borneo’ (2016).

Tang has also been involved in international painting exhibitions including ‘Promotion Sarawak Tourism Exhibition’ in 1989 in Singapore, ‘Asean International Watercolor Exhibition’ in South Korea in 1991, ‘Asean International Watercolor Exhibition’ in Shanghai in 1992, ‘Asean International Watercolor Exhibition’ in Taiwan in 1993, Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Watercolour Association Annual Art Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur from 1991 to 1994, World Climate Change Group Art Exhibition organised by France Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 2014,nd ‘Belt and Road, Mazhong Group Exhibition’ in Guangzhou Foshan (China) in 2018.

The upcoming exhibition hopes to scout for local talents (artists) and help to promote his watercolour collections.

It will also recall Sibu in the past in the form of paintings and to introduce the history of squatter settlements in Sibu that no longer exist today.

For more information and enquiries, please contact librarian Nur Amanina Mastani at 084-315200 or email ([email protected]).

Information can also be found on the official website at www.pustaka-sarawak.com & official facebook @ pustaka.sarawak.