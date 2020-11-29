Yellow level weather alert for states nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday issued a yellow level weather alert for several states nationwide.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said in a statement yesterday that heavy rain was expected until Sunday in Kemaman, Terengganu; Pahang (Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin); and Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu).

“It also involves Kudat, the west coast and interiors of Sabah and the whole of Labuan effective until Nov 30.

“The weather alert warning is also extended to several districts in Kelantan and Terengganu, with heavy rain expected from tomorrow (Sunday) until Monday,” he said.

The affected districts in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai; while the areas in Terengganu are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Jailan said strong northeasterly winds of 40 to 50 km per hour, with waves up to 3.5 metres high, are expected in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Sarawak and Sabah during the period.

This can result in overflowing in coastal areas and estuaries in the affected areas, he said. — Bernama