272 flood victims still seeking shelter at two evacuation centres in Bintulu

By Yunus Yussop on News, Sarawak

Some used clothing were distributed to the relief centre at Stadium Muhibah in Bintulu.

BINTULU (Nov 30): A total of 272 flood evacuees from 84 families are still seeking shelter at two evacuation centres here as their homes are inundated by floods since Saturday.

Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat said Stadium Muhibah which was opened on Saturday, has registered a total of 46 individuals from 11 families as of 12pm today.

He said the second evacuation centre opened on Sunday at Dewan Suarah Bintulu housed 226 individuals from 73 families.

Jack who is Bintulu Divisional Disaster Management Committee chairman said the evacuees were those affected from RPR Sibiew, Gem Park, Kampung Kemunting and Ulu Segan.

Some 71 personnel from various government agencies were involved in the evacuation and management of the affected families.

