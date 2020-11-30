‘Allow more businesses in yellow zones to reopen’

MIRI: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) should consider allowing businesses such as massage parlours and reflexology centres in Yellow Zone districts such as Miri to reopen in view of the low number of Covid-19 cases, said Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Assistant Minister said he had received a lot of feedback from business operators here regarding the difficulty they are facing during these trying times.

“In my opinion, the zoning system to differentiate a state/division according to the number of Covid-19 positive cases is appropriate because the state/division that is categorised as a Green Zone should be allowed to carry on with its daily routine, while tighter restrictions are applied on Orange and Red Zones.

“For Miri which is now a Yellow Zone, there have been no positive case for days; and I think that businesses should be allowed to reopen as they too are struggling to survive this pandemic,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Ting, who earlier distributed Kenyalang Gold Cards to 41 recipients at Kampung Luak Multipurpose Hall, said Mirians have done well in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure the spread of Covid-19 was kept in check.

He said the recent spike in infections in Miri were mostly imported cases and not local transmissions, but nevertheless urged local folk not to let their guard down and to continue adhering to the SOP.

“Wear face masks, maintain physical distancing and wash hands regularly. Everyone’s cooperation is needed to curb the spread of Covid-19 and so far, Mirians have done well,” he said.

Present with Ting at the event yesterday were Penghulu Samad Alip, Pemanca Abang Mohamad Abang Othman and Kampung Luak headman Abdul Rahman Bolhassan.