Amendment to Temporary Measures for Govt Finance (Covid-19) Act tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): The Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)) (Amendment) Bill 2020 for additional expenditure of RM20 billion was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill was tabled for first reading by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

It involves the amendment to the amount of wage subsidy programme, employment retention and recruitment incentives, as well as training assistance to RM18.3 billion from RM16.8 billion.

The amendment also involves the amount of Bantuan Prihatin Nasional from RM11.2 billion to RM25.2 billion as well as SME Prihatin Grant from RM1.9 billion to RM2.4 billion.

In addition, the amount for Covid-19 related expenses will be amended to RM5 billion from RM1 billion.

Thus, the total number of programmes under the stimulus package and economic recovery plan to reduce the impact of Covid-19 will be amended to RM65 billion from RM45 billion.

Tengku Zafrul said the second reading of the bill would be made at the current Dewan Rakyat sitting. – Bernama