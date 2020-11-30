Bintulu flood evacuees make their way home as situation improves

BINTULU: A number of flood evacuees here began moving back home yesterday, said Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu operations commander Gawai John.

She said this was after water levels in several areas either had receded fully, or were in the process of receding.

She added that checks by Bomba in three badly-hit squatter areas here – Sungai Sebatang, Sungai Plan and Kampung Kidurong Avenue – showed that the floodwater there had fully subsided.

“The inspection over the Sungai Sebatang bridge area, Sungai Plan roundabout area and Kidurong Avenue drainage area found them to be completely dry.

“Another inspection over Taman Jason and Gem Park found that the floodwater had begun to subside,” she said.

On the number of evacuees, Gawai said only 44 individuals from 11 families remained at Stadium Muhibah as at noon yesterday

“Many others have been returning home since morning as the situation in their respective areas has been confirmed to be safe.

“As for the evacuation centre at Bintulu Civic Centre, 184 individuals from 61 families remain there as at noon (yesterday),” she said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee reported that 136 individuals from 46 families had returned home as at 4pm yesterday.