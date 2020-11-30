Covid-19: Sarawak records two new imported positive cases in Limbang district today

KUCHING (Nov 30): Sarawak recorded two new imported positive Covid-19 cases in Limbang district today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,064, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the latest cases were detected through screening activities of individuals who have just returned from a high risk Covid-19 infection area namely Labuan.

“Case 1,063 and Case 1,064 involved two citizens who are students studying at Labuan Matriculation College. They were allowed to return to their hometown after the college was instructed to close,” it said today.

The committee pointed out that prior to the students’ departure, they had undergone the Antibody Rapid Test Kit (RTK) Antigen test and were found to be negative for Covid-19.

“They then returned to Limbang by express boat from Labuan to Limbang via the Limbang Customs Pier after which they were then admitted to a quarantine centre to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

“The RT-PCR tests screened on Nov 23 found that the two cases tested positive for Covid-19,” it said, adding that both cases are asymptomatic and have referred to and admitted to the isolation ward of Miri Hospital for further treatment.

It also said tracing of all close contacts to these cases are in full swing.

“Both cases have been categorised as Import B as they were infected while in a high-risk Covid-19 infection area namely Labuan,” it said.

Meanwhile, SDMC said two Covid-19 patients have recovered today and were allowed to be discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,022 or 96.05 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that there are 23 patients currently being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 18 are treated at SGH, three at Miri Hospital and two at Sibu Hospital.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said three new cases were recorded with none pending lab test result.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

On active clusters in the state, SDMC said six clusters remain active in Kuching namely the Greenhill Cluster with 91 cases; Wisma Saberkas Cluster with 44 cases; Baki Cluster with 33 cases; Jalan Abell Cluster with 15 cases; Besi Cluster with 12 cases; and Seladah Cluster with nine cases.

All figures include the index cases for the respective clusters.

Kuching and Miri districts remain as yellow zones with a total of 12 and two local infection cases reported respectively in the last 14 days.