Customs DG: We will not be cowed by threats against us

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department will not be cowed by threats directed towards the department or any of its officers, said its director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir.

He said this in a statement issued yesterday, following a death threat made recently against a senior Customs officer here.

“We are looking at this case very seriously. We will not comprise with anyone who directs threats at us,” he said while expressing his gratitude to the police for the swift arrest of three suspects.

According to Abdul Latif, the threat came after the officer in question had led operations at Rajang Port in Sibu and also Bintulu Port between Oct 21 and Nov 13. Both operations, he disclosed, saw the seizure of more than RM2.64 million worth of goods involving more than RM655,000 in tax.

“We will continue to carry out our duties by safeguarding the nation’s security and revenue through strict enforcement,” he added.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a statement Nov 27 said police had arrested three men, aged between 35 and 39, and were seeking a fourth individual in connection with the death threat against the Customs officer.

Aidi said the senior officer had received a brown envelope at his house in Jalan Matang, containing two live bullets and a note that read ‘got 2 bullets, one long one short which one you want’.

A similar envelop was found earlier at the home of the officer’s neighbour – believed to have been delivered to the wrong address by the suspects.