Express boat service for Kuching-Tanjong Manis-Sarikei-Sibu sector resumes today

KUCHING: Express boat travellers must always observe the standard operating procedures (SOP), set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) released this reminder yesterday in connection with the resumption of the express boat service for the Kuching-Tanjong Manis-Sarikei-Sibu sector today.

“Passengers must always wear their face masks.

“For check-ins prior to boarding, use the ‘MySejahtera’ app via your smartphones.

“All passengers are required to have their temperatures checked, and to observe physical distancing of at least 1m from one another at any time,” said the agency in a statement.