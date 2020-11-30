Finas strives to reach out to creative arts veterans

KUCHING: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) would continue to seek out creative arts veterans and help them out during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Finas Sarawak board member Datuk Norhyati Mohd Ismail said this would be an ongoing process in that the addresses of many of these talents had changed from what Finas had in its records.

“We do experience difficulties in locating many of them as their current addresses are different from the original list of addresses that Finas has.

“We want to help them, especially if they have health problems, are in their old age, or if they have no income coming in due to the pandemic,” she told reporters during her visit to the residence of a Finas Prihatin 2.0 aid recipient Dato Yepni @ Yet Adenan, at Jalan Samariang here yesterday.

Talking about the programme, Norhyati said the corporation strove to help 50 veteran creative arts activist and for this year, it had delivered assistance to 10 recipients.

“For Sarawak, the Finas Prihatin programme has just been implemented this year, and is part of Finas’ corporate social responsibility.

“We hope that it could be continued next year to help more creative arts activists in Sarawak.

“The objective is to recognise their services and contributions to the industry. We want to let them know that they’re always appreciated and remembered,” she said.

When approached, Yepni said he was touched by the visit from Norhyati and her Finas Sarawak team.

“I want to thank Finas for being so sensitive to our plight – the activists, who are no longer active in this industry.

“How can I not be touched – knowing that there are those who still remember us?

“During this pandemic, I hope Finas would continue to approach the activists of the arts industry in Sarawak,” said the 82-year-old veteran comedian, who had also worked as an actor for many radio drama series run by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) back in the 1970s.

Under the Finas Prihatin programme, Yepni received cash and some essential supplies.

After visiting Yepni, Norhyati and her team also visited four other veteran creative artistes – singer from the 1980s era, Rogayah Busrah; film-making talent Ali Muhamad; Dayak actor Luli Gagat; and Iban singer in the 1960s, Esther Bayang.