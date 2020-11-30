Four more new Covid-19 clusters detected yesterday — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has detected four new Covid-19 clusters yesterday, one each in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Selangor and Kelantan, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said for Kuala Lumpur, the cluster was known as the Tapak Bina Sungai Mulia cluster in Titiwangsa district in which the early cases were confirmed positive yesterday as a result of workplace screening at a construction site.

“To date, a total of 124 people were tested, of which 23 were confirmed Covid-19 positive,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the index case for the Batu Lima cluster in Kota Kinabalu district in Sabah was reported positive on Nov 19 from screening symptomatic individuals and so far, 118 people were screened with 49 cases confirmed positive in the cluster.

Dr Noor Hisham said for the Yayasan cluster in Klang district, Selangor, the index case was confirmed Covid-19 positive on Nov 20, also from screening symptomatic individuals and to date, 190 people were tested with 21 cases confirmed positive.

On the Hilir cluster, he said it involved four districts in Kelantan, namely, Kota Bharu, Tumpat, Bachok and Pasir Puteh.

“The index case was reported Covid-19 positive on Nov 24 from screening a symptomatic individual and so far, a total of 975 individuals were tested, with 21 cases confirmed positive,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said with the additional four new clusters, the total clusters reported as of yesterday was 359, with 183 clusters active.

Meanwhile, he said the Megah cluster involving Sandakan district in Sabah was declared closed yesterday, bringing the total clusters closed to 176. — Bernama