Govt to monitor use of allocations for Sabah, Sarawak – Maximus Ongkili

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): The government will monitor the use of the RM5.1 billion for Sabah and RM4.5 billion for Sarawak as allocated under the 2021 Budget, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili said the expenditure tracking would be with the cooperation of the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) through the states’ Federal Secretary’s Office.

“We want to get involved with the expenditure of funds allocated for Sabah and Sarawak to ensure that they are used for the targeted purposes,” he said in winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage for his portfolio.

Earlier during the debate session, Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) questioned the allocation for the two states, which he said was a great injustice in terms of development allocation.

Meanwhile, Maximus said the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs division had been established for the first time under JPM specially to look into the affairs, rights and matters which are in the interest of the people and government of the two states.

Earlier, a special council on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) was established to discuss issues pertaining to the rights of Sabah and Sarawak as contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963. – Bernama