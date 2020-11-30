Kuching’s blind masseurs plead with state govt to allow reopening of reflexology centres

KUCHING (Nov 30): Several blind masseurs here are hoping to resume working soon as the directive by the state government to close reflexology centres statewide has affected their income and livelihood.

Leeyendi Jisen Abdullah who owns a massage centre in Batu Kawah, said he was greatly affected by the directive as he still needs to settle the rental for his premises and also to provide for his family.

His comments was echoed by a fellow blind masseur Saee Mat who is unable to return to work at Borneo Blind Massage Centre, as working as a masseur there is his only source of income.

“We (blind masseurs) are only dependent on this work and now we are jobless and not having any income due to the closure.

“To be honest, I feel stressed for not being able to work because I have to pay my rent, supporting my family and providing for my schooling children,” he said when contacted today

With the announcement by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) that entertainment centres including reflexology centres are still not permitted to operate during Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), Leeyendi was perplexed as to why reflexology centres operated by the blind is also classified under the entertainment.

“I feel dissatisfied as to why we the blind massage centres classified under entertainment. I feel that our work is not for entertainment purposes.

“Even for our premises registration, we are also not encouraged to place it under the name ‘reflexology’ as we are only eligible for traditional massages,” he said when contacted today.

He hoped that the state government, especially SDMC can consider allowing blind masseurs to operate their massage centres or at least provide a one-off monetary assistance to support them in terms of rental payment.

Leeyendi’s sentiment was also shared by 43-year-old Isak Ngau who owns two massage centres here.

Explaining further on the situation, the Society for the Blind Malaysia (Sarawak Branch) chairman pointed out that most of the blind masseurs who are also members of the society statewide are certified as practitioners for traditional and complementary medicine

He added that most of the society’s members had also attended the briefing on the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act 2016.

“They are also certified by the Department of Skills Development Malaysia – this means that they are practitioners of health and not for entertainment as mentioned.

“We regret to see that providing massage services is perceived as entertainment. We are not into entertainment – we are more on to health as we are (healing our customers) to reduce stress or to ease their body fatigue,” he added

He hoped that SDMC can consider the blind masseurs and operators’ needs as they only need to work to support their livelihood.

“We open our shops to find our incomes. Although the amount is small, but at least we have (to survive). We request the state government to give chance to the operators so that they can operate their business again because if we don’t, we will suffer heavy burden in terms or rental costs and living costs,” he said.

On another note, Isak revealed that he will be meeting with the Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah to explain their plight so that they will not be classified as entertainment centres.

SDMC in its daily update statement last Friday announced that entertainment sector including reflexology centres, pubs, night clubs and karaoke lounges across the state are still not permitted to operate during RMCO until further notice.

SDMC then reminded all business owners allowed to resume operations to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by Ministry of Health (MOH),National Security Council (MKN) and and Local Government and Housing Ministry during RMCO.