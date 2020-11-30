Longhouse receives RM1 mln for tagang system

MIRI: Long Pilah, a Kayan longhouse in Ulu Baram, received a cheque for RM1 million from the state government for the development of its ‘Pulung Masik Tagang’ (controlled fishing) system.

The cheque was handed over to the longhouse headman Saging Wan by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit) Abdullah Saidol during the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (Agricorp) Telang Usan 2020 held at the longhouse last Saturday (Nov 28).

The development project was approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during his visit to the longhouse last month.

In his officiating speech, Abdullah said Sarawakians should continue to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government that has been working hard to put in place various strategic development plans for the state, including the rural areas such as Telang Usan constituency.

“Of course there is more hard work ahead of us but with the Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg leading our state, we are confident through your hardworking wakil rakyat (people’s representative), we could achieve all that we aimed for progressively.

“If we want development to come to us, we need to do our part by supporting a government that has proven its capability,” he said.

Abdullah also urged Sarawakians to remain united and avoid quarrelling among themselves which might derail government development plans.

“With our state blessed with natural resources and the smartness of our Chief Minister Abang Jo in generating revenue needed to continue with rural development especially in major infrastructure and amenities, let us continue to stand solidly behind our Chief Minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said he was very happy that the people of the 100-year-old Long Pilah had now realised the importance of strong team work in organising various activities in collaboration with the state government agencies, including the Agricorp programme which was attended by more than 200 participants.

“With this attitude, there is potential for this rural longhouse to prosper and grow bigger, which could be emulated by other longhouses or settlements in this constituency,” he said in his speech.

Dennis said he was also pleased to see the steady progress taking place at Long Pilah and other longhouses and settlements in his constituency since 2011.

This happened due to the strong support from his constituents to him as their representative and the ever-supportive state leaders and GPS government, he pointed out.

“Therefore, I would like to remind the people of Telang Usan who have seen and experienced certain degree of development in the constituency to continue to support the state leadership and the GPS government because all these happenings and feel-good factor happened only as a result of a stable and experienced government led by GPS,” he said.

He also said he was aware of efforts by certain groups to mislead the people for their own political agendas.

“The reality is we the rural community need more development, so we cannot afford to be in the opposition,” he added.

On the Agricorp programme, Dennis urged the rural folks to continue engaging with the agriculture staff in order to become successful in their agriculture endeavours.

Saging, who also spoke at the event, expressed his gratitude to the state government for the various projects implemented in the village.

“Thank you Chief Minister Abang Jo for the quick delivery of his promise of RM1 million for the development of the village Tagang system, tourism and agriculture initiatives to provide source of income to our villagers.

“We will continue to provide strong support to his leadership and the GPS government,” he said.

At the event, Abdullah handed over RM3,500 to the longhouse JKKK and another RM3,500 to Saberkas Long Pilah Unit from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund.

He also promised to contribute RM5,000 to SK Long Pilah Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) for the development of the school’s cultural and dance troupe.