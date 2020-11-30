Man remanded three days for allegedly defying hotel quarantine in Miri

MIRI (Nov 30): A 24-year-old man has been remanded for three days after he was arrested for allegedly flouting the government-imposed Covid-19 quarantine at a hotel here.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie ordered the suspect to be remanded until Dec 3 although investigating officer Inspector Akmal Nashreq Abd Malik had initially applied for a four-day remand order.

In his remand application, Akmal Nashreq told the court that the suspect, who was being quarantined from Nov 16 to 29, was captured by a closed circuit television video (CCTV) camera leaving the quarantine centre on Nov 20 from 3.33pm until 9.24pm.

The suspect also left the quarantine centre on Nov 21 from 8.57pm until 11.05pm and Nov 22 from 12.05am until 1.07am.

Akmal Nashreq said a police report was lodged against the suspect which led to his arrest at 5.20pm yesterday at the Miri Central Police Station.

When questioned, the suspect told the police that he left the quarantine centre to go to his family’s house.

The man is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligently spreading a dangerous disease and under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.