More tests will help detect prevalence of Covid-19 in community — Dr Ting

MIRI: The federal government should review its approach of implementing restrictive measures to control the spread of Covid-19, and instead focus more on preventive measures such as increasing the testing capacity.

In stating this, DAP Pujut chairman Dr Ting Tiong Choon said for Sarawak, the current 2,000 daily testing capacity was insufficient to detect the prevalence of the virus in the community, and ought to be increased to a minimum of 10,000 tests daily.

“At the moment, we have no clue as to who in the community is actually infected with Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

“Prolonging the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until the end of the year would severely impact an already battered economy.

“Such restrictive measure will not detect or stop the spread of Covid-19, rather what is needed is for more tests to be carried out in the community,” he said yesterday.

Dr Ting was commenting on a news portal report in which medical experts and economists warned against continuing the various stages of the MCO for a prolonged period of time due to the negative impacts outweighing the benefits.

The report came after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohd Redzuan Yusof announced Nov 23 that the CMCO in several states could last until the end of the year if the number of Covid-19 cases remained high.

Dr Ting said most of the cases in the country’s third wave were community-acquired infections, thus underlying the problem of undetected asymptomatic cases.

He also said the government must have a plan in place to address the spread of Covid-19 even after vaccines become available in the country.

“The proposed 30 per cent of the population getting vaccinated by next year will not stop the spread of the virus in Malaysia. There has to be a plan to stop the spread next year and beyond.”

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during an event Saturday said a total of 9.6 million Malaysians or 30 per cent of the population are expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19 next year.

He said this after announcing a day earlier that the government had inked a preliminary purchase agreement with pharmaceutical company Pfizer to get a supply of 12.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to meet the immunisation needs of 20 per cent or 6.4 million Malaysians.

Apart from the deal with Pfizer, Muhyiddin also said the government had agreed with Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (Covax) to acquire vaccines to meet the need of 10 per cent of the Malaysian population.