NCR perimeter survey free for land owners — Masing

KAPIT: Owners of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land should not worry about the costs involved in perimeter survey and the process of granting land titles as all of it is borne by the Sarawak government.

In giving this assurance, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing also called upon the NCR land owners to help facilitate this process, in that they would eventually be the end-beneficiaries of this initiative.

Speaking at the fourth series of the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) for Baleh state constituency, held at Rumah Nulai, Sungai Oyan near here last Saturday, Masing explained to the longhouse folk that the Sarawak government had adopted new approach in expediting the processes involved in NCR perimeter survey, framed under Sections 6 and 18 of the Sarawak Land Code.

“The perimeter survey of the NCR land is free because the government has allocated the funds to carry out this exercise.

“Having NCR land surveyed is important because the titles granted are proof of legal ownership; they (land titles) act like a fence that prevents anyone from encroaching on your land.

“Also with the land titles in your hands, this could facilitate commercial development on your land, especially modern agriculture. By utilising your land fully, you get to keep it,” said Masing, who is Baleh assemblyman.

Later, he presented allocations from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant worth RM7,500 to the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Rumah Nulai; RM10,000 each to 16 JKKKs of longhouses along Sungai Oyan and Sungai Sekeroh; as well as RM10,000 each to the parent-teacher association (PTA) of SK Lubok Baya, SK Oyan Tengah and SK Nanga Oyan.

Meanwhile, the AgriCop session at Rumah Nulai involved farmers from 16 longhouses along Sungai Oyan and Sungai Sekeroh.

The previous three series took place at Rumah Kilau at Tunoh, Rumah James at Nanga Sempili, and Rumah Kalat at Sungai Majau.

Run by Kapit Agriculture Office, the AgriCop series for Baleh constituency aimed to expose rural farmers and potential agropreneurs to modern farming and the latest advancements in agriculture technology.