Night tamu poised to become another tourism draw in Bekenu

MIRI: The night ‘tamu’ (farmers and jungle produce market) of Kampung Peliau has the potential to become another tourist attraction in Bekenu.

Specifically, Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus points out the stalls, which are made from bamboos, as the unique feature of this place.

However, she says for now the night tamu would only open once a month to gauge the initial reception from visitors.

“If the response is very encouraging, the tamu could be run twice a month,” said the assistant minister in her speech for the official opening of the tamu on Saturday night.

Subis District Council deputy chairman Anuar Ahmad, local community leader Pemanca Ali Mudin and Tamu Kampung Peliau Committee chairman Mohd Nizam Sanai Mat were also present.

Adding on, Rosey who is Bekenu assemblywoman, said an initial grant of RM30,000 had been set aside for the setting-up of this tamu.

The amount was later topped up with an additional RM25,000 to make the place more vibrant and lively.

In this respect, she commended the villagers of Kampung Peliau not only for their concerted efforts in setting up the tamu, but also for encouraging more local youths to venture into entrepreneurship.

“I would propose to the Ministry (of Tourism, Arts and Culture) for the inclusion of this night tamu in Sarawak tourism calendar.

“I believe that it would receive encouraging response from the visitors.

“As such, I advise the villagers and tamu operators to be prepared to welcome more visitors – including those from Brunei, Sabah and Labuan – once the borders are reopened,” she added.

Rosey also suggested that the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Kampung Peliau to help manage the traffic flow along the roads leading to the tamu.