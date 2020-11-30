Over RM26,000 raised during ‘Project of Love: E-Charity Sale’

KUCHING (Nov 30): A total of RM26,077 was raised during a charity sale named ‘Project of Love: E-Charity Sale’ organised by Persatuan Kebajikan Rencana Kuching over the past two weekends.

Supported by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, the online charity sale conducted via Facebook Live was aimed at raising funds for eight charitable homes and organisations in the city.

About RM12,050 in nett proceed was raised during the charity sale last night, while the remaining was donated on Nov 21 (Saturday).

The eight charitable organisations and homes were The Salvation Army, Sarawak Society for the Blind, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng, Sarawak Chesire Home, Pusat Perkhidmatan Warga Tua Kuching, Programme Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society and Sarawak Society for the Deaf.

Most of the items sold during the charity sale were of local brands, as part of a wider initiative to support local business, as well as handmade rattan baskets from Sarawak Society for the Blind.

The charity sale also featured two Chinese calligraphy works sponsored by a calligraphy master that each fetched RM3,000 and RM1,700 respectively to raise funds for the online event.

Besides that, an Iban community’s traditional attire ‘Baju Burung’ was given out during the online sale to one lucky viewer.

The highlight of the charity sale was a pre-recorded performance by Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian with the song “This Land is My Land’”, which had raised over RM3,000 for charity purposes.

Due to the ongoing Parliament sitting at Kuala Lumpur, Baru apologised for not being able to perform live for the charity event but he promised to try to make it for the final day of the online charity sale on Dec 11.