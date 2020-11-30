Petty traders plead for razed Gerai Wawasan to be rebuilt

MIRI: Eleven petty traders staged a peaceful demonstration in front of Gerai Wawasan yesterday, calling for the relevant authorities to rebuild the food and drinks centre which was razed last year.

Those involved were seen carrying signs urging the state government to intervene in the matter after their application to the authority concerned for the premises to be rebuilt was rejected.

“We are seeking immediate attention from the government and top leaders to help us. The fire destroyed our livelihood and we don’t have any income to support our families,” said group spokesperson Masnah Jaludin.

According to her, the 2019 fire not only razed their operating premises but also destroyed all their business belongings including freezers, tables and chairs.

She claimed the relevant authority had promised to rebuild the centre but said no works had taken place to date.

“We had applied a few times for the place to be rebuilt but were told among other things that there was no budget and that the Land and Survey Department also did not approve using the place.

“We also sought help many times from the local council, DUBS (Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber) Miri and local YBs (elected representatives) but have not heard back from them until now,” she added.

Meanwhile, fellow trader Misiah Keti said she and the others affected had been operating at the site for many years prior to the fire.

“We’ve not been able to earn steady income to support our families since the fire.

“Many of us have school-going children to care for, thus we are appealing to the government to look into the plight of small Bumiputera traders like us,” she said.