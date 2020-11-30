Police detain 10 people over robbery-cum-murder of ex-Mardi researcher

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): Police have arrested 10 suspects in connection with yesterday’s robbery-cum-murder case involving a former researcher of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar here.

Brickfields Police chief ACP Anuar Omar confirmed the arrest which was made last night.

According to him, the details of the arrest will be revealed by Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin in a press conference today.

In the 3.30 am incident, Dr Wan Hassan Wan Embong, 71, was slashed with a parang when he tried to put up a fight against the burglars, who broke in through the kitchen window of his double-storey bungalow.

His wife, Sarifah Yusof, 70, had slash wounds on the right hand. – Bernama