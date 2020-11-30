Rosey: Feedback vital for state government to enhance service delivery system

MIRI: Sarawak government welcomes any feedback and suggestion from the people on further improving its service delivery system.

Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus said feedback from the grassroots was vital so that the people would be able to benefit fully from the government’s programmes.

“Sarawak government, under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is always there for the people.

“Just let us know what is your problem, and it would be better if there’s suggestion for us to further improve our services to the people,” she stated in her address when officiating at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Kelab Pencinta Burung Kicau Miri (Pekicau Miri) at Miri Malay Association hall on Saturday.

Responding to the bird licensing problem faced by pet owners in Sarawak, as voiced out by Pekicau Miri chairman Mohd Azahar Bujang during the AGM, Rosey said she would discuss the problem with Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Bekenu assemblywoman agreed with Pekicau Miri that it was impossible for bird owners to comply with the bird-cage size of 3mx3mx3m, set by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) as a requirement for them to obtain the licence for keeping protected bird species as pets.

“Many of you (bird owners) including those throughout Sarawak are worried about being unable to meet the stated size of the bird cage, which would affect renewal of your bird licences.

“Thanks to Pekicau Miri for bringing up this matter, Datuk Sebastian Ting and I will bring this matter to the attention of our Chief Minister.”

In addition, she called upon the club to provide suggestion on the suitable bird-cage size to keep protected bird species as pets.

At the same time, she also commended the club for supporting SFC’s wildlife conservation efforts.

She also gave her thumbs-up to Pekicau Miri for the bird farm breeding initiative to ensure that protected birds in Sarawak would not go extinct.

“Pekicau Miri is not only a club that holds bird-singing competitions, it has also given positive impact on supporting the government’s wildlife conservation effort and tourism industry.

“Perhaps in the future, club members could explore the economic aspect, as the future strength of the club,” she said.