Samsung launches its Galaxy Fit2 wearable in Malaysia to spur healthier lifestyles

KUCHING: Samsung Malaysia Electronics has announced the arrival of its newest wearable device, the Galaxy Fit2.

This health and fitness tracker is an addition to its portfolio of innovative wearables set to help its users with tracking their day-to-day habits and foster new healthy lifestyle practices to live well every day.

As a successor to the Galaxy Fit band, the major upgrades to the Galaxy Fit2 include a larger display and double the battery life.

Stylish, ergonomic and easy to fit into any fashion choice, the wearable comes with a sleek 3D glass design, with a wide 1.1-inch full colour AMOLED display.

It also boasts an improved battery life of up to 21 days on a full charge.

Not to be mistaken for a smartwatch, the Galaxy Fit2’s advanced tracking features will log metrics like calories burned, distance travelled, heart rate, steps taken, and more throughout the day.

Its auto-detection capabilities also recognises and identifies five different exercises – walking, running, dynamic workouts, elliptical training, and rowing machines – to help get in the zone without having to slow down to tinker with its settings.

Furthermore, the band is water-resistant up to 50m with 5ATM certification, allowing you to dive in for a swim anytime, worry-free.

Outside of workout sessions, users can also wear it to monitor their sleep quality, tracking stages like REM, light, and deep sleep, providing a Sleep Score in the morning that breaks down how well they’ve slept throughout the night with in-depth analysis on the Samsung Health app.

In line with helping users achieve physical wellbeing, mental state is also taken care of, with the Galaxy Fit2 capable of helping manage stress levels. Once set up on the Samsung Health app, the band will automatically track stress levels and encourage breathing exercises when stress is high, enabling its user to take positive steps towards a stress-free life.

From now to December 10, 2020, Samsung is providing the opportunity to receive the Galaxy Fit2. Realising the popularity of virtual runs and as one of the partners with BiiB, Samsung is inviting all Malaysians to participate in the Race of the Stars virtual run campaign and take charge of their lifestyles for a chance at Samsung prizes.

Participants who choose to join the “Star Racer S” challenge will be entitled to receive a Galaxy Fit2 as a reward, along with RM150 off Samsung wearable products. There are also over RM40,000 worth in total of prizes up for grabs, including the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy S20 FE, and many more in the Samsung product line-up.

Now offered at a recommended retail price of RM179, the Galaxy Fit2 comes in Black and Scarlet colour variants. It is now available at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Authorised Partners and Samsung Malaysia E-store.

Technical Specifications

Operating system: Free RTOS

Display: 1.1 inches AMOLED (450 nits), 3D Curved Glass

Size/weight: 46.6 x 18.6 x 11.1t (126 x 294, 291 ppi) 21 (width strap)

Memory: 2MB+32MB

Material: Plastic

Sensor: Photo plethysmography, accelerometer, gyro

PUI: 1 front touch key

Battery: 159mAh (up to 15 days)

Durability: 5ATM+IP68