State govt remains focused on rural devt, Ulu Baram folk assured

MIRI: Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau has assured the people of Ulu Baram that rural development remains a priority of the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

According to him, the focus now is to expedite the transformation of rural Baram, including Tinjar and Telang Usan.

“The Highland Development Agency (HDA) is tasked with spearheading the development agenda for the Telang Usan constituency.

“A total of RM750 million has been allocated for Telang Usan, primarily meant to build major roads and set up water treatment plants at various longhouses,” he said in his opening remarks for a thanksgiving ceremony Kampung Long Luyang in Ulu Tinjar recently.

The event was held to mark the appointment of Dennis Madang as the village’s new headman.

Adding on, the assemblyman assured the rural folk that GPS had been ‘very clear’ in laying out its development plans and strategies for Sarawak.

“Sarawak should be able to progress further under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who has been highlighting the focus to transform Sarawak into becoming a high-income state via digital economy.

“In this respect, I call upon all rural communities to continue working hand in hand with the state government, under GPS, to ensure that all planned development projects would be carried out accordingly,” he said.

The thanksgiving event at Kampung Long Luyang hosted over 250 people, including those from the surrounding longhouses.