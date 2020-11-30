SUPP donation drives collect more than RM154,000 for Citizen Middle School

SIBU: A sum of RM154,656.76 has been received through five donation drives until Nov 28 to raise funds for Citizen Middle School here after its dormitory was completely gutted recently.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch passed the hat around at the temporary trading site for Taman Selera Muhhibah hawkers at Jalan Tapang on Saturday night, and collected about RM1,000 for the good cause.

“The hostel of Citizen Middle School, Sibu was burnt down on Oct 23 this year. My team and I had been going around Sibu markets and commercial centres to appeal for donation to help Citizen Middle School to rebuild its hostel.

“On Nov 28, together with my team, we went to Taman Selera Muhhibah Hawkers Centre (in Jalan Tapang) at 8pm to campaign for donation and within 30 minutes, the total amount of donation received from the customers patronising the food stalls was an impressive RM1,027.80.

“This was the fifth donation campaign led by SUPP Dudong Branch. The total sum received from the five donation

drives amounted to RM154,656.76,” said SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong, who is also the deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

He told the press that the most touching moments during the donation campaigns was the warm, friendly and generous response from Bumiputeras.

“When approached by members of the campaign team, they never hesitated to put their money in the donation boxes,” he said.

According to Wong, his friends from West Malaysia were envious of the communal harmony in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, it is learned that the school built some 35 years ago, currently has 127 students.

On Oct 23, this year, the two-storey hostel block of Citizen Middle School at Jalan Kong Yit Khim in Stabau went up in smoke in an early morning fire.

The upper floor of the hostel housed a total of 17 students, including a teacher and a security guard; while the ground floor comprised a canteen and a store.