22 summonses issued at U-turn road of Batu Kawa bridge

KUCHING: About 22 summonses were issued by the police in an enforcement operation along the U-turn road of the Batu Kawa bridge between 10am and 3pm yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt AidilBolhassan said the operation was conducted by the police team from IPD Padawan following public complaints that heavy vehicles moving around the area could endanger the lives of others and motorists there.

The summonses issued were not just for heavy vehicles but also for other traffic offences.

Among the traffic offences were not adhering to the safe maximum height clearance (two vehicles), overloading (two vehicles), not wearing seat belts (four motorists), not wearing helmets (two motorcyclists), no emergency triangle signage (two vehicles), modifications of vehicles’ structures (two vehicles), driving in the opposite direction/lane (one vehicle) and expired road tax (two vehicles).