267 new cases, three more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 267 new Covid-19 cases today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 official spokesperson said that Kota Kinabalu had recorded the highest number of cases with 102 cases followed by Lahad Datu (51) and Tawau (30).

“Out of the 267 cases, 116 (43.45 per cent) were detected through close contact screenings, 54 (20.22 per cent) through new and existing cluster screenings, 31 (11.6 per cent) from symptomatic screenings, 40 (14.98 per cent) from community screenings while the remaining 26 (9.74 per cent) were from the other categories,” said Masidi in a statement today.

Sabah had also recorded three Covid-19 fatalities today, two in Kota Kinabalu and one in Tawau.

The state had identified two new clusters in Kota Kinabalu yesterday, namely View Kolombong Cluster, which has 40 cumulative cases and the Talang-Talang Cluster, which has 18 cumulative cases.

A total of 406 Covid-19 patients in the state recovered from the virus today.

No new red zones were detected today.

