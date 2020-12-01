38-year-old woman found dead in living room of her house in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 1): A 38-year-old woman was found dead in the living room of her house at Jalan Stampin here yesterday.

According to Kuching district acting Police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the woman was found by her friend who was worried about her after she did not answer her call since Sunday night.

“Following that, three of the woman’s friends had gone to her house at around 1pm yesterday. She was found unconscious and her friends then contacted the police.

“However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH),” Merbin said when contacted yesterday,

Merbin said initial investigation showed that there were no criminal elements involved in the death of the woman.

The woman’s body was transferred to the SGH for a postmortem.

“Preliminary examination on the woman’s body found no injuries and the case has been classified as sudden death while awaiting for the autopsy report,” he said.