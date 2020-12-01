Costlier ingredients means costlier kampua or laksa

KAPIT: Coffee shop patrons here could expect to pay more for their favourite noodle or rice dishes beginning today, due to rising cost of ingredients, said Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association chairman Ma Tian Ho.

He said the increase of between 20 sen and 30 sen for dishes like ‘kampua mee’, ‘laksa’ and ‘nasi campur’ could not be avoided as the cost of preparing these dishes had gone up.

“Since Nov 15, the price of pork has gone up RM2 per kilogramme, while soy sauce, small red onions, noodles and other items are also more expensive.

“We, the association, cannot intervene in this matter but can only advise the stall operators to be reasonable when raising their prices. Whatever the increase (rate is) should be acceptable to both the operator and the customer,” he said when contacted yesterday.

According to Ma, the association constantly reminds its members to display their list of prices prominently at their respective premises so that customers can clearly see them.

Meanwhile, a kampua mee seller told The Borneo Post that the price rise was due to an increase in the cost of noodles and other flour-based goods.

“Some of the kampua sellers in town, who are selling at RM3.80 per plate, will raise the price to RM4, while those selling at RM3.50 per plate will increase it to RM3.80.

“The same goes for any fried noodle or rice dishes,” she pointed out.