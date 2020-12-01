Covid-19: Sarawak records 1 new case, local transmission in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 1): Sarawak recorded one new positive Covid-19 case in Kuching District today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brings the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state to 1,065.

It said in a statement that the latest case was detected through a self-screening on Nov 30.

“Case 1,065 is a local who works as a trainer at the Kuching Ministry of Health Training Institute. The case arrived in Sarawak from Sabah on Sept 15.

“The case had undergone rT-PCR test in June while in Tawau, Sabah and had tested negative.

“The case went for a self-screening on Nov 30 for the purpose of returning to Sabah for holiday and the rT-PCR test came back positive today. The case showed no signs or symptoms of Covid-19,” it said, adding that the case had been admitted to the isolation ward of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Contact tracing is in full swing and so far, the case has not been connected to any of the active clusters in the Kuching district and is currently classified as a local transmission.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that nine Covid-19 patients recovered and were allowed to be discharged from SGH today.

This brings the total of recovery and discharged cases to 1,031 or 96.81 per cent out of the overall cases.

It also said that there are 15 patients currently being treated at hospitals throughout the state where nine are treated at SGH, four in Miri Hospital and two in Sibu Hospital.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said that 33 were reported with six pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

Meanwhile, SDMC reported that no new clusters were detected today and six clusters remain active in Kuching namely the Greenhill Cluster with 91 cases; Wisma Saberkas Cluster with 44 cases; Baki Cluster with 33 cases; Jalan Abell Cluster with 15 cases; Besi Cluster with 12 cases; and Seladah Cluster with nine cases.

All figures include the index cases for the respective clusters.

Kuching and Miri districts remain as yellow zones, with a total of 12 and two local infections reported in the last 14 days.