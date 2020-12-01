Dr Annuar: 48 flood relief centres set up in Sibu division

SIBU: The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee has set up a total of 48 temporary evacuation centres in preparation for possible floods, said Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said 25 of these flood relief centres are in Sibu District, 17 in Kanowit District and six in Selangau District.

“We are ready to face any eventuality during the northeast monsoon season from November to February 2021. Preparations include providing temporary evacuation centres, early warning, search and rescue, evacuation of victims, and evacuation centre management.

“The objective is to be prepared for this monsoon season, while also taking into account compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures,” he told a press conference after chairing the committee’s meeting at the Resident’s Office here yesterday.

He said low-lying areas here are more at risk because they could become flooded by heavy rain as well as by the overflow of rainwater from Baleh, Kapit and Belaga which would reach Sibu via the Rajang River in as little as two days.

“That is why we have asked the disaster management committee in Kapit to inform us in advance if there is heavy rain in their area so that we here can prepare in advance,” he added.

Dr Annuar said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage has also been asked to check the drainage system to ensure they are not clogged as this could contribute to the occurrence of flash floods.

Meanwhile, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, who is Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee chairman, said they have identified 27 areas in the division that are at risk

of floods.

He said the areas in Sibu District are Jalan Salim-Stabau, Jalan Sungai Assan, Jalan Tanjung Latap, Kampung Bahagia Jaya Teku, Kampung Jeriah, Kampung Sentosa, Jalan Tiong Hua, Jalan Merlin, Jalan Belian, Jalan Langsat, Jalan Rambutan and Jalan Lanang.

“For Selangau District, the areas are Jalan Pekan Selangau, Stapang, Jalan Tamin-Stapang, Sungai Arip, Pelugau, Dijih, Ulu Sungai Batang Oya and Kuala Lemai.

“Areas in Kanowit District are Jalan Lukut-Penyulau, Jalan Ngemah-Majau, Jalan Rantau Kemiding, Pekan Kanowit, Kampung Muhibbah, Ulu Sungai Poi and Jalan Nibong Tada,” he said.

Siaw added that the flood evacuation centres will be opened when needed while the committee’s operations room, which has already been activated, can be reached on 019-8472109, 084-317934, 084-315653 or 084-332581.