DVSS: Kampung Limpaki in Limbang Division, Kampung Belawai in Mukah Division latest to be declared rabies-infected

SIBU (Dec 1): Kampung Limpaki in Limbang Division and Kampung Belawai, Tanjung Manis in Mukah Division became the latest areas to be declared as rabies-infected, making the total areas declared as rabies-infected in the state since July 2017 to 66, said the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS).

“As of today (Dec 1), two additional areas were declared as rabies-infected: Kampung Limpaki in Limbang Division and Kampung Belawai, Tanjung Manis in Mukah Division, bringing the total of 66 areas (in Sarawak) declared since July 2017.

“DVS Sarawak hopes to de-gazette some areas in Serian Division because of no rabies positive dogs were detected during our surveillance and monitoring activities.

“More rabies sampling and surveillance will be conducted throughout the state to gauge our rabies control measure,” DVSS said in a press release today

DVSS highlighted this in response to Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang’s recent statement, calling for compulsory antibodies jab for every dog bite victim.

Chang had suggested for the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), DVSS and the State Health Department to review their standard operating procedures (SOP) in medical response to dog/cat bites victims.

She had pointed out they should adopt the compulsory post-exposure rabies jab for every dog/cat bite and scratched victim regardless of whether the scratch was superficial or otherwise.

Meanwhile, DVSS said as of today, the cumulative number of dogs vaccinated against rabies across Sarawak was 190,349, adding that it was compulsory for all dogs in Sarawak to receive anti-rabies vaccination yearly.

“All dog owners are urged to go to the nearest Divisional Veterinary Offices to get the free anti-rabies vaccination,” said DVSS.

DVSS said it would intensify the anti-rabies vaccination programmess throughout Sarawak especially in Kuching and Sibu Division.

“For 2020, DVSS has vaccinated a total of 30,931 dogs. In Sibu alone 4,105 dogs were vaccinated,” it disclosed.

DVSS said it would continue to carry out mass vaccination of dogs and to conduct surveillance and monitoring the disease situation in the state.