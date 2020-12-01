Lorry driver killed after vehicle crashed into another lorry at Samalaju Light Industrial Park

BINTULU (Dec 1): A lorry driver was killed when his vehicle crashed into another lorry at Samalaju Light Industrial Park early this morning.

The impact of the accident left the 33-year-old lorry driver pinned to his seat.

Samalaju Fire and Rescue station chief Hashim Norshidi when contacted said the victim was identified as Anggat Ukam.

He said five Bomba personnel were dispatched to the scene after received a distress call about the incident at 2.29am.

According to him, the other lorry driver was pulled out by members of the public and taken to a hospital for further treatment.