Man who threatened to set fire to mother’s house, pour hot water on her gets five months in jail

KUCHING (Dec 1): A 29-year-old unemployed man who threatened to set fire to his mother’s house and pour hot water on her was jailed for five months by the Magistrate Court here today.

The accused, Mohd Reduan Halim, pleaded guilty to the charges as soon as the charge was read to him before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

The court also ordered the jail term to be enforced from Nov 2 — the date that the accused was arrested.

The accused was said to have commit the offences at their house at Kampung Pinggan Jaya in Pending, here.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was said to have argued with his 48-year-old mother when she had asked him to clear used cups and to put them in the kitchen sink.

The accused was dissatisfied and scolded the victim by uttering abusive words before threatening to burn down the house and wanting to pour hot water on the victim.

The victim then lodged a police report as she feared for her safety due to the accused’s quick temper and his aggressiveness, besides feeling unsafe to stay with the accused whenever her husband and other children went to work.

The accused was charged according to Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or fine or both if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by the Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while the accused was not represented.