Mechanic killed in accident at Mile 13 Bintulu-Miri road

BINTULU (Dec 1): A 33-year-old mechanic was killed after his car was involved in an accident at Mile 13 Bintulu-Miri road last night.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the accident happened at about 10.20pm.

He said prior to the accident, the deceased identified as Robinson Engkang Rundang was on his way to Rh Gawan, Mile 14 and was believed to have lost control of his car.

Zulkipli said the victim’s car skidded to the right side of the road and crashed into the road divider.

“The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedic team and then taken to Bintulu Hospital,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Nine firefighters from Bintulu Fire and Rescue station were dispatched to the scene to extricate the victim who was trapped in his seat and the whole operation ended at 11.33pm