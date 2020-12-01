Milimewa Superstore closes another branch

KOTA KINABALU: Milimewa Superstore in Kota Kinabalu was officially closed yesterday after 32 years of operation.

The Kota Kinabalu branch at Jalan Pantai was the fourth Milimewa Superstore to shut down after the Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Luyang branches since October this year.

Milimewa Superstore had 15 branches in Sabah. The 11 remaining branches are located in Penampang, Lido, Inanam, two in Keningau, Kota Marudu, Kudat, Ranau, Semporna and Tawau.

The two-storey building that housed the Milimewa Superstore in Kota Kinabalu was previously the Central Market and Kojasa Supermarket.

Milimewa Superstore ventured into Sabah around 32 years ago, offering local shoppers a variety of food and other products. It was also notably the first superstore to have escalator in the premises in the state capital.

After serving the local community for over three decades, Milimewa Superstore has undoubtedly left good memories among Kota Kinabalu folks.

The superstore has posted a notice at its entrance notifying customers that its Kota Kinabalu will no longer operate effective December 1 this year.

However, customers holding Milimewa membership card could still redeem their reward points at their nearest Milimewa branch, such as in Penampang, Lido or Inanam.