Motorcyclist killed, another seriously injured in accident in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 1): A motorcyclist was killed, while another was seriously injured after being involved in an accident at Jalan Tan Sri Abang Ikhwan in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said, the victim was identified as Muhammad Amilluddin Mansor, 24 from Taman Puteri, Bandar Semariang here.

According to Alexson, during the accident at around 9pm, the victim was riding alone from Jalan Depo roundabout towards Jalan Sultan Tengah.

“The accident happened when a motorcycle from Jalan Sultan Tengah heading towards the Jalan Depo roundabout tried to overtake another vehicle before crashing into the victim who was coming from the opposite direction.

“Following that, another car who was from Jalan Sultan Tengah did not manage to avoid and crashed into one of the motorcycles,” he said in a statement today.

He added, both motorcyclists who were seriously injured were later taken to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“However, the victim died when he was being treated at the SGH Emergency Unit, while the other motorcylist was reported to be in a stable condition,” he said.

The driver and the passenger of the car did not suffer any injury.

The investigation is on going and being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.