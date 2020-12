KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Selangor topped the number of new positive Covid-19 cases today with 891 out of a total of 1,472 new cases, the Health Ministry reported today.

The bulk of Selangor’s cases came from the Teratai cluster linked to Top Glove Corporation Bhd that involved foreign workers at several factories in the district of Klang, Kuala Selangor and Kepong.

A total of 778 cases were reported in the Teratai cluster. Of the total number of cases today, five were imported cases. — MalayMail