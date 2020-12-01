NRD offices open during CMCO period

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah National Registration Department (NRD) will be open to the public during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Its director, Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin in a statement today said the NRD offices in Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kunak and Tungku will operate from Monday to Friday.

The Tawau National Registration Department, located in UTC Tawau, will open every Monday to Friday from 8am to 1pm.

The Keningau National Registration Department in UTC Keningau will only be open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

Public can also log onto the department’s website at www.jpn.gov.my or visit their Facebook or call its hotline at 088-488 300, 088-488 301 or 088-488 365.

Public are also reminded to make an appointment in advance or to delay their visit until the CMCO has been lifted.

