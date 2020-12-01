Policemen caught smuggling drugs face firm action

JOHOR BAHRU (Dec 1): The police have vowed firm action against any policeman caught smuggling drugs, including for detainees in lockups.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat said the police will not show any favouritism in the eradication of drug-related activities.

He also said that people detained for more than a week will be subjected to a urine test to determine consumption of drugs.

Kamarulzaman spoke to reporters after the official opening of the Johor Bahru Utara District Police Headquarters by National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah, here, today.

He said the police are trying to determine the source of the drugs making their way into police lockups.

Asked about an allegation of the smuggling of drugs into the police lockup in Kota Tinggi recently, he said the police have yet to receive any report on the matter but will check on it.

“It has happened in Penang, where a policeman brought drugs into the lockup. Action has been taken against the individual,” he said.

Kamarulzaman said there have been several similar cases, including those involving policemen as well as people belonging to the syndicates of the detainees.

“These drug smuggling cases happen when detained drug addicts are taken advantage of and there are attempts to make a fast buck when they are brought to court,” he said. – Bernama