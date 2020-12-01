Squash girl to propel career to new level

KOTA KINABALU: Doyce Lee Ye San’s growing reputation as a rising young talent in squash has not gone unnoticed.

The 13-year-old Sabahan in fact has been roped into the Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) Sport-Excel Elite Junior Girl Athletes Enhancement Programme 2021-2023, which will see her get more international exposure.

Doyce is expected to take part in the Asian Junior Individual Championship and also the Hong Kong Junior Open, which have been set tentatively for June or July and August or September respectively in the next three years.

In fact, the St. Francis Convent form one student had already competed in the Asian Junior level where she took home bronze in Macau last year.

And, she now can look forward to propel her young career into a new level with her selection in the programme.

Sabah Squash Association president, Datuk Charles O Pang was glad with Doyce making it into the programme and more importantly, he hoped that her selection would motivate and inspire other juniors to follow suit.

“Doyce is one of our most talented players from the state ‘pelapis’ (back-up athletes) development programme under MSN (Sabah Sports Council).

“Her selection delighted us all in the association and hopefully other juniors will be inspired and work hard to try and get into the programme as well,” he said today.

Meanwhile, Doyce, whose elder brother is national junior player Duncan, is also in the state Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 training squad and currently trains under coaches Mohd Munir Khan, Bryan Faurillo and Mohd Farez Izwan in Likas.

Doyce, who made the third round of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham in January, is set to join her brother at the Bukit Jalil Sports School and continue her studies there in the new year.

