State-level Youth Day 2020 at Asajaya Sports Complex Dec 5

KUCHING: The state-level Youth Day 2020 would take place at the Asajaya Sports Complex near Kota Samarahan this Dec 5, announced Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The event, set to be kicked off Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, would involve only 1,000 youths in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the spread of Covid-19

“The Youth Day celebration was initially planned for Nov 7 this year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Still with the new date, we do not want a ‘Youth Day Cluster’ emerging – that’s why we limit the number of attendees (to only 1,000).

“In comparison, the celebration before this had 3,000 youths taking part,” said Abdul Karim during a press conference at Sarawak State Sports Council headquarters in Petra Jaya here yesterday, where assistant minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan was also present.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the objective of Youth Day 2020 was to recognise the roles of and the support from the youths in Sarawak’s development agenda.

“It is clear that it (celebration) also fosters the cooperation among youths, and also youth organisations at various levels and sectors across all districts and divisions in Sarawak,” he said, adding that various activities would be run during the day.