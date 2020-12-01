Two new clusters in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Two new Covid-19 clusters – View Kolombong and Talang-talang – have been identified in two districts in Sabah today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the View Kolombong Cluster was detected in Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran after its index case tested positive for Covid-19 today following a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“As of today, 76 individuals have been screened, with 40 testing positive,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Talang-talang Cluster in Kota Kinabalu, involved an index case who tested positive during the screening of symptomatic individuals on November 23.

He said of the 67 individuals screened up to today, 18 tested positive for Covid-19.

The emergence of the two new clusters brought the total number of Covid-19 clusters in the country, to date, to 364.

Of the total, he said 184 clusters have ended including three that ended today, namely the Highway Clusrer, Inai Cluster and Jalan Meru Cluster.

“This brings the total number of active clusters to 180 and out of that number, 33 clusters reported an increase in cases.

“Clusters that reported the highest number of new cases today are the Teratai Cluster (778 cases), Hentian Cluster (118 cases) and Batu Tujug Cluster (66 cases),” he said. – Bernama

