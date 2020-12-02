226 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 229 new Covid-19 cases today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 official spokesperson said that Lahad Datu had recorded the highest number of cases with 56 cases followed by Kota Kinabalu (55) and Tuaran (27).

“No new cluster was detected in Sabah today (Wednesday),” he said in the daily press conference today.

Meanwhile, Sabah also recorded two Covid-19 fatalities in Kota Kinabalu today.

No new red zone was detected today.

A total of 260 Covid-19 patients in the state recovered from the virus.