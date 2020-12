260,880 food baskets distributed to 27 districts

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 260,880 food baskets have been distributed to 27 districts in Sabah as of December 1, said State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya.

“These districts include Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kunak, Tawau, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Papar, Tuaran, Kalabakan, Ranau, Tambunan, Kota Belud, Beaufort, Kuala Penyu, Kota Marudu, Tenom, Kinabatangan, Keningau, Kudat, Pitas, Sipitang, Nabawan, Beluran, Telupid and Tongod,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to him, yesterday the ministry distributed 3,183 food baskets to 14 districts, namely Kota Kinabalu (939), Tawau (47), Semporna (191), Kinabatangan (174), Beluran (9), Kudat (319), Putatan (32), Tuaran (18), Ranau (41), Nabawan (34), Tambunan (136), Penampang (26), Pitas (419) and Kota Marudu (798).