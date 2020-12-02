50% work force allowed for Sabah civil service

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Government will now allow 50 per cent of civil servants to be present in office, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Previously, only 30 per cent of staff were allowed to be present in their respective offices.

“The State Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee today (Wednesday) decided to allow 50 per cent attendance of civil service, starting from December 7,” said Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 official spokesperson, in a press conference today.

Separately, he said that the Government is currently taking into account various factors such as the economy and current number of cases in deciding whether or not to extend the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state.

Masidi pointed out that Sabah still has three-digit figures and therefore the Covid-19 situation here is still at a worrying level.