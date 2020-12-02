Alocasia plant not protected by law

KOTA KINABALU: Fans of Alocasia can keep their plants as it is not protected under the Wildlife Protection Enactment 1997.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said that it is not an offence to keep the plant in Sabah.

However, he urged the people to abstain from taking the plant from protected forests unless they have prior approval to do so by the relevant authorities.

Augustine said this after a post on WhatsApp that warned people against owning such plants as it is an offence was made viral.

He then advised the public to check the department’s Facebook and Instagram to verify the authenticity of information shared on social media.

He said that they can also use the platform for reference purposes.

He then explained that Alocasia grows in the tropical forests of Southeast Asia and is common on the Borneo isle.

The plant can grow up to four meters.

There are 79 known Alocasia species.