Architects to host second online design lecture series

KUCHING: The Malaysian Institute of Architects Sarawak Chapter (PAMSC) will host another online design lecture series this month following the popularity of the October’s lectures.

There will be four speakers from Malaysia and Taiwan, with a similar format comprising a 25-minute lecture commencing 5pm, followed by a question-answer session where all participants could pose questions to the speakers and moderators.

The lecture will end with a virtual tour of a special building selected by the speaker – a unique part of the lecture much enjoyed by the participants.

This month’s speakers are Mei Chee Seong from aLM Architects in Penang, an avid sportsman and urban sketcher, who will speak about the crossover of architecture and art in his works.

His lecture this Friday (Dec 4) will be moderated by Ng Chee Wee and Wee Hii Min, and sponsored by Ecosteel Sdn Bhd – a local steel manufacturer that aims to provide elegant, simple, and efficient solutions.

On Dec 11, Tang Hsiao Seak of Tangu Architecture, who is a notable Malaysian practitioner who has honed his skills in multiple disciplines – from planning and urban design through architecture and interior to installations and product design to projects that evoke ‘involvement, feel, and soul’.

His lecture will be moderated by Lee Cherng Yih of Formzero and sponsored by Amcan Sdn Bhd – a local manufacturer and supplier of roofing products and systems.

For the Dec 18 lecture, the speaker is Taiwanese architect and educator Eric Chen of Archiblur Lab, who is engaged in the long-term exploration on body and landscapes in order to develop another redefined architectural scale.

The talk will be moderated by USCI Architecture School assistant head Teoh Chee Keong, with whom he has many student project collaborations. Chen’s talk is sponsored by Daitti Trading (Kuching) Sdn Bhd – a local building materials supplier.

On Christmas Eve (Dec 24), Tey Tat Sing from Tetawowe Atelier will speak from Kuala Lumpur, where he and partner Wong Wei Ping have been in the forefront of the Malaysian design scene, as seen in their houses, interiors, installations, guest houses, retail outlets, and small housing developments.

Their fundamental value is to conceive works that acknowledge life and appreciate nature.

Tey’s lecture will be moderated by Chia Shi Chee from Basic Design Workshop in Johor Bahru, and sponsored by L&C Globalniga Sdn Bhd – a local supplier of building materials.

The theme of December’s series of lectures is ‘Architecture of Place’, in which the speakers will illustrate how they are able to recapture a sense of place by injecting elements derived indirectly from the peculiarity of a particular place.

Through a selection of their recent projects, the speakers will demonstrate how they do so by being loyal to local context, with respect to traditional craftsmanship and materials despite forces of mass commercialisation.

Those interested can register online via www.pamsc.org.my.