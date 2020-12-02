Covid-19: No new cases in Sarawak today, six clusters remain active

KUCHING (Dec 2): Sarawak recorded zero new Covid-19 cases today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement.

The number of positive cases in the state remains unchanged at 1,065.

No new clusters have emerged, with six clusters still active in the state, namely the Besi Cluster, Jalan Abell Cluster, Baki Cluster, Seladah Cluster, Green Hill Cluster and Wisma Saberkas Cluster. All of them are located in Kuching.

SDMC also announced that no new recoveries or discharges were recorded today.

“As of today, 1,031 or 96.81 per cent of the total number of cases have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

“A total of 15 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Out of that figure, nine are at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), four in Miri Hospital and two in Sibu Hospital,” it said.

As for persons-under-investigation (PUIs), there was only one new case.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 10,754 to date.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 244 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 4,011 individuals at 38 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

Those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 35,403.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 1.78 per cent of the total number of cases.

Kuching and Miri districts remain classified as yellow zones with a total of 11 locally transmitted cases, nine in Kuching and two in Miri, reported within the past 14 days. The other 38 districts are currently green zones.